Meghan Markle’s dream is to move to Los Angeles… but only after Donald Trump’s presidency ends

Harry and Meghan might settle within the US ultimately – however not whereas President Donald Trump is in cost.

Associates have advised the Each day Mail that whereas the couple plan to dwell in Canada at first – though most likely not on Vancouver Island – their final goal is to have a house and enterprise in Los Angeles.

Meghan grew up within the metropolis and her mom, Doria Ragland, nonetheless lives there. Miss Ragland, 63, was seen strolling her two canine close to her residence final week after the royal couple’s bombshell information.

Nonetheless, staunch Democrat Meghan, who has overtly been vital of Mr Trump and missed the President’s state go to to the UK final 12 months, has stated that she won’t transfer to the US whereas he’s in cost.

‘It’s in no way an instantaneous factor however there’s a long-term plan to finish up again within the US with a second residence in Canada, the place they may even spent an excessive amount of time,’ the supply stated.

‘The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn’t pin them all the way down to anybody place.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Christmas with child Archie at this £10million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island and could also be heading again to the west coast of Canada

An aide careworn that negotiations over the couple’s future have been solely going down with the UK and Canadian governments however stated nothing may very well be dominated out.

In 2016, earlier than she met Harry, Meghan referred to as Mr Trump ‘divisive’ and ‘misogynistic’. She pledged to vote for his presidential rival Hillary Clinton and threatened to maneuver to Canada if he gained.