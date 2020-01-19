Meghan Markle’s Estranged Dad Slams #Megxit: ‘Both Of Them Are Turning Into Lost Souls’

Meghan Markle‘s estranged father has a LOT to say about his daughter’s deliberate step again from the royal household alongside husband Prince Harry.

The 75-year-old artificial his most up-to-date controversial feedback right here as a part of a documentary filmed for the UK’s Channel 5, throughout which he spoke out concerning the couple’s huge transfer away from the royal fam. Early on Sunday, the outlet launched a teaser excerpt exhibiting a few of Thomas’ feedback, too, and let’s simply say he didn’t precisely maintain again… yeah…

Talking about his 38-year-old daughter’s abrupt resolution to stroll away from the royal household, the embattled previous man sounds bitter and disenchanted as will be. At one level in the course of the excerpt from the documentary teased early on-line, he says (under):

“It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money … I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point. I don’t know what they’re looking for.”

Yikes!!!!

The septuagenarian is on the conflict path with this one, isn’t he?!

Thomas was removed from finished there, although, and he solely additional doubled down on his views past that, slamming each Meghan and Harry for his or her function in “cheapening” and “destroying” the royal household’s good title.

The elder, estranged Markle added (under):

“It’s kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married, they took on an obligation and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and it would be foolish for them not to. This is like one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are cheapening it. They’re making it shabby. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn’t be doing this.”

Holy smokes!!!!

BTW, you possibly can watch his teaser feedback within the doc excerpt proper HERE.

However in any case… this isn’t the primary time an estranged Markle member of the family has come after Meghan over her resolution earlier this month. A minimum of she’s getting some help from shut household, however nonetheless. What a troublesome time to need to navigate all these things!