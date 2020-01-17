Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is seen for first time since Megxit

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson has been seen for the primary time since his ex-wife’s bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry are quitting senior royal duties and shifting to North America part-time.

Engleson politely declined to touch upon the royal drama as he left a hair salon in Beverly Hills on Thursday and acquired into his Porsche 911.

The Hollywood producer has saved a low profile within the months since he wed heiress Tracey Kurland in an extravagant ceremony in Montecito final Might.

In the meantime, Meghan has dominated the headlines amid experiences that she, Harry and child Archie are placing down roots in Canada, to the dismay of the Royal Household.

The Hollywood producer was casually wearing a again waffle-knit pull-over, black pants and black sneakers as he pulled as much as the salon in his Porsche 911

Engelson sat down within the salon for a fast trim as he saved his eyes glued on his cellphone

Engelson stayed mum as a reporter requested him about Meghan’s new function within the Royal Household

Engelson was filmed leaving the salon after having his hair trimmed.

He stayed mum as a reporter repeatedly requested for his opinion on Meghan’s new function within the royal household.

Earlier than ducking into his flashy sports activities automotive, Engelson stated: ‘You might have an excellent day.

The Duchess of Sussex broke cowl for the primary time on Tuesday as she left the palatial $14million Canadian house on Vancouver Island the place she has been holed up since final week to go to a girls’s shelter in Canada’s poorest neighborhood.

Harry is anticipated to hitch Meghan in Canada quickly, after spending time in Britain to work out the phrases for the couple quitting throughout a summit with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William at Sandringham on Monday.

His final royal obligation was to seem on the draw for the Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Engelson, 43, started courting Meghan in 2004 earlier than she turned well-known on Fits. They dated for six years earlier than getting engaged in 2010 (pictured collectively that yr). Their marriage formally resulted in 2014 with ‘irreconcilable variations’ cited of their divorce papers

Engelson, 43, from Nice Neck, New York, started courting Meghan in 2004 earlier than she turned well-known on Fits. They dated for six years earlier than getting engaged in 2010.

The couple married in Jamaica in September, 2011 in entrance of 100 relations and mates.

Engelson pictured together with his new bride, nutritionist Tracey Kurland beforehand

However inside weeks of their wedding ceremony Meghan received her break-out function on TV authorized drama ‘Fits,’ and spent months annually filming in Toronto, Canada whereas Engelson stayed at their house in Los Angeles.

The gap finally took its toll they usually separated in the summertime of 2013.

Their marriage formally resulted in 2014 with ‘irreconcilable variations’ cited of their divorce papers.

Engelson has produced movies together with Robert Pattinson’s ‘Keep in mind Me’ and the Bradley Cooper-Sandra Bullock comedy ‘All About Steve.’

Engelson has since moved on, nonetheless, marrying nutritionist Kurland, 33, on Might 11 final yr, virtually precisely a yr after Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot.

He proposed to the multi-millionaire banker’s daughter in June 2018 whereas on a tour of California’s wine nation after courting for a yr.

The couple celebrated their engagement with a bash in October that yr held at a personal house within the unique Hidden Hills, California.

Movie producer Engelson may have one thing to remind him of Meghan at house after itemizing a $275 eight-inch Waterford crystal ‘Meg’ rose bowl, from Gearys of Beverly Hills on his wedding ceremony registry.

Engelson wed heiress Tracey Kurland in an extravagant ceremony in Montecito final Might

In line with The Solar, Meghan despatched her wedding ceremony ring again to Engelson after they cut up.

Earlier than marrying for a second time, Engelson dated a number of different high-profile girls, together with The Actual Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

At his bachelor occasion in Miami Seaside in March final yr the Hollywood producer was roasted over his connection to royalty.

In social media footage a bunch of mates is seen lifting up their glasses to toast Engelson and one among them seems to be throughout to him and says: ‘This proper right here… this proper right here is to royalty, you recognize what I am saying?’

To chuckles from the group, and the clinking of glasses, he continues: ‘Royalty received, royalty misplaced… However regardless child, we acquired to maintain going!’

The wedding to heiress Kurland occurred in Montecito, California on the Rosewood Miramar Seaside resort, the place the menu included French fries and burgers.