Meghan Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar releases original Christmas photograph

The Duchess of Sussex’s good friend has launched the unique taken for the household’s Christmas card.

American actress Janina Gavankar was requested by her good friend Meghan Markle to take the picture for the cardboard which exhibits her and husband Prince Harry with their seven-month-old son Archie within the foreground.

Final night time the 39-year-old tweeted: ‘So proud to have taken the Christmas photograph for one among my finest pals and her household. Right here’s the unique that was despatched out.’

This comes because the Duke and Duchess wished their Instagram followers a Comfortable Christmas at this time.

The submit learn: ‘Wishing you all a really Merry Christmas.’

American actress Janina Gavankar was requested by her good friend Meghan Markle to take the picture for the cardboard which exhibits her and husband Prince Harry with their seven-month-old son Archie within the foreground

This comes because the Duke and Duchess wished their Instagram followers a Comfortable Christmas at this time

The cardboard was not formally launched by way of any official royal channels, and first appeared on an unverified Twitter account known as The Queen’s Commonwealth Belief.

Initially shared as a transferring Gif picture, with the lights on the tree twinkling, the account mentioned: ‘Simply sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everybody!’

Ms Gavankar’s tweet comes amid claims on social media that the picture had been ‘photoshopped’.

Meghan’s face appeared considerably extra in focus than that of Prince Harry within the image showing on-line, regardless of them each being roughly the identical distance behind Archie.

The black and white festive picture exhibits Harry and Meghan sitting by a Christmas tree smiling because the seven-month-old gazes into the digital camera within the foreground.

One potential motive is that the picture of her face was taken in one other related in the identical shoot, after which added onto the image they launched.

The photographs may have appeared completely different as a result of the Sussex’s Christmas card was initially shared as a transferring Gif picture – however was seemingly sharpened when despatched out as a nonetheless picture.

It isn’t instructed that the Duke and Duchess edited the picture.

ORIGINAL PICTURE — This photograph was issued by @SussexRoyal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card. Meghan’s face seems considerably extra in focus than that of Prince Harry within the card image, regardless of them each being roughly the identical distance behind Archie

It’s believed that copies of the picture, taken by the couple’s good friend Janina Gavankar, had been emailed to pals and workers on Monday and arduous copies despatched to household.

A spokesman for the Sussexes has confirmed the cardboard’s authenticity. Harry and Meghan are at present spending a six-week break over the festive interval in Canada.

The duchess, a former actress, lived and labored in Toronto throughout her time starring within the widespread US drama Fits.

Harry, Meghan and Archie in Cape City on September 25 throughout their tour of South Africa

The couple had been famously pictured collectively when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry on the 2017 Invictus Video games within the Canadian metropolis.

The Sussexes are more likely to have spent the US Thanksgiving celebrations, which this yr fell on November 28, with the duchess’ mom Gloria Ragland.

It’s already been revealed they won’t be becoming a member of the Queen and different members of the Royal Household at Sandringham on Christmas Day, as they’re taking a break.

The Queen is claimed to be supportive of the Sussexes’ plans and it follows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s previous choice to spend Christmas with Kate’s dad and mom.