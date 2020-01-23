January 23, 2020 | 12:14am | Up to date January 23, 2020 | 12:15am

Meghan McCain slammed Hillary Clinton‘s feedback as “stupid” and “juvenile” after the previous secretary of state was quoted as saying “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders.

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain made her remarks Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” because the quartet of hosts had been discussing the obvious unhealthy blood between Clinton and Sanders.

“I think the timing is bad, I think the language is bad … I mean, as someone who knows what it feels like to have someone say ‘nobody likes you’ in the press, it’s stupid and it’s juvenile,” McCain mentioned.

Clinton attacked Sanders in an upcoming Hulu documentary about her 2016 presidential run.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him,” Clinton says within the doc.

“Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

In an interview printed Tuesday, the Hollywood Reporter requested Clinton if the evaluation nonetheless holds.

“Yes, it does,” she responded.

Clinton, within the interview, additionally refused to say if she would again Sanders — whom she confronted off towards within the 2016 Democratic presidential major — in 2020.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” she mentioned. “We’re nonetheless in a really vigorous major season.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”