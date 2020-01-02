Meghan Trainor joins The Voice UK coaches to perform in first-look at new series

The Voice UK is returning to our screens this Saturday, and in preparation viewers have been given the possibility to get their first have a look at new coach Meghan Trainor in motion.

The All About That Bass singer joins Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs on the panel for the brand new collection, which hopes to uncover the newest pop celebrity.

And within the under clip, Trainor might be seen preforming together with her fellow coaches as they offer their interpretation of Kiki Dee’s traditional 1974 hit I Received The Music In Me.

Trainor replaces Jennifer Hudson on the panel, with the singer and actress having needed to drop out of the expertise contest because of different commitments.

Previously she has served as a visitor adviser on a season seven episode of The Voice US, later turning into a daily choose on expertise present The 4: Battle For Stardom.

When her involvement with the present was introduced in September, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to assert that she couldn’t wait to hitch the present.

And she or he later stated, “It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”

The Voice kicks off with the Blind Auditions on Saturday fourth January at eight:30pm on ITV