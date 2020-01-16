Meghan’s bid for UK citizenship could be scuppered by large amount of time spent in Canada

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Meghan Markle’s bid for UK citizenship could possibly be scuppered by her and Prince Harry spending giant quantities of time in Canada, immigration legal professionals have warned the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex began the method of acquiring a British passport after marrying Harry in Could, 2018, however there are guidelines over how a lot time she should spend within the UK.

Whereas ready to be granted indefinite depart to stay – which usually takes 5 years – legal professionals often advise that purchasers spend most of their time within the nation, which means greater than six months.

Philip Trott, an immigration lawyer and companion with Bates Wells, advised The Occasions Meghan can apply when not within the nation, ‘there isn’t a hurt in being out, so long as you spend most of your time right here,’ he stated.

He added: ‘The recommendation we usually give to purchasers is that almost all of your time means six months and at some point yearly.’

On Monday, the Queen confirmed that Meghan and Harry would have a ‘interval of transition’ and spend time between the UK and Canada.

The extraordinary summit at Sandringham with Princes Harry, Charles and William got here after the Sussexes introduced they wished to guide unbiased lives.

It prompted Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tweet: ‘You are amongst pals, and all the time welcome right here.’

However on this facet of the Atlantic, when she applies for naturalisation Meghan should move an extra take a look at which says within the final three years she should not have spent greater than 270 in a foreign country.

Taking the Sussexes phrase actually that they may ‘steadiness our time’ between the Britain and Canada, this may add as much as 540 days over a 3 12 months interval.

Nevertheless, Mr Trott advised The Occasions that there’s a ‘normal discretion’ to permit for absences exceeding the 270 days.

He believes it might in all probability be waived on this case.

A spokeswoman for the duchess advised the paper: ‘There isn’t a change in the truth that she is pursuing the trail to British citizenship.’