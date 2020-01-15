Our newest podcast is out now and it’s one among our greatest ever! You’ll not discover a higher evaluation and perspective on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drama than ours!

AND one other new present is out tomorrow!

CLICK HERE to hearken to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or instantly at PerezPodcast.com

Associated Posts

CLICK CLICK CLICK Subsequent Article

Jan 14, 2020 eight:01pm PST

Share This

  • Classes

    • The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast