Megxit looks a LOT like Brexit! Twitter reacts to Harry and Meghan quitting the royal family

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:07 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:11 EST, 13 January 2020

Social media customers have likened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting Royal life to Britain eyeing a take care of Canada throughout EU negotiations.

Customers flocked to Twitter to submit a number of hilarious memes and poke enjoyable on the royal household following at this time’s historic Sandringham summit to iron out Harry and Meghan’s future roles.