Megxit piles pressure on friends of Prince Harry and William, the Van Straubenzee boys

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 19:22 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:24 EST, 18 January 2020

The painful gulf that has opened between Princes William and Harry is at risk of forcing a wedge between one other pair of upper-crust brothers, I can reveal.

The Van Straubenzee boys, Thomas and Charles, have been shut mates and confidants of the Royal brothers for years. However within the aftermath of Harry’s controversial choice to maneuver to Canada they’re being pulled in opposing instructions – with William turning to Tom for assist through the present disaster and Harry leaning on Charlie.

Not surprisingly, the state of affairs has left the Van Straubenzees feeling very torn. Their friendship with the Princes goes all the best way again to their prep college days at Ludgrove they usually performed outstanding roles within the Princes’ weddings.

The Van Straubenzee boys, Thomas (proper) and Charles (left), have been shut mates and confidants of the Royal brothers for years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle within the Sunken Backyard at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement

Later, Tom grew to become godfather to William’s daughter Princess Charlotte whereas Charlie is reportedly godfather to Harry’s son Archie.

A supply mentioned: ‘William has told Tom he’s barely chatting with Harry, and says he thinks of Tom as extra of a brother than Harry. The rift has meant William has been counting on Tom an increasing number of.’

Tom, 38, who heads the personal workplace of property agent Knight Frank, joined William, 37, in New Zealand on his first tour overseas again in 2005, and made a speech at William and Kate’s marriage ceremony in 2011.

Tom and fiancee Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, 31, have been invited to Sandringham at Christmas. The supply mentioned: ‘Lucy and Tom have been attending Royal Family events regularly, more than Harry and Meghan ever have.’ It’s understood the Duchess of Cambridge confided in Lucy over her worries about William and Harry.

Britain’s Prince Harry (proper) and his brother Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrive for a go to to County Corridor and The London Eye in central London on October 10, 2016

In the meantime, Harry, 35, has turned to Charlie, 31, one of many few outdated mates he’s nonetheless in touch with after slicing off different friends six months into Meghan’s being pregnant.

A buddy of Charlie and his spouse Daisy Jenks mentioned: ‘Meghan approves of Charlie because she adores his wife – they bonded over their love of shoes. She never got the public schoolboy humour when it came to the rest of Harry’s friends and located it troublesome to speak in confidence to them.’

The Van Straubenzees have been unavailable for remark, however the supply mentioned: ‘This is a delicate and tricky situation for the brothers and their partners to navigate.’

And Bea fells the ache too…

The Megxit drama has left one Royal Member of the family significantly disgruntled – Princess Beatrice.

The 31-year-old bride-in-waiting has been pressured to delay her marriage ceremony date announcement but once more.

First, Beatrice and her property developer fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi needed to await a date to be agreed by the Queen, after which for the furore surrounding Prince Andrew to die down. After that, the deliberate venue, The Guards’ Chapel, St James’s Park, needed to be modified when the Duke of York introduced he could be suspending ties with varied army associations.

The Election, Christmas and New 12 months then acquired in the best way, and now Beatrice has been upstaged by Harry and Meghan. The marriage is alleged by sources to be deliberate for ‘early summer’ – earlier than Royal Ascot week – however there’s no official date. And who is aware of what the Household could be as much as by then?