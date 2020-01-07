Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter Denied Permission To Visit Grandfather’s Grave

Srinagar:

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir’s jailed chief Mehbooba Mufti, has not been allowed to go to the grave of her grandfather on his demise anniversary, sources mentioned.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former Chief Minister of the state, had died on January 7, 2016. The household, which sought permission for the go to every week in the past, was refused.

At the moment, Iltija Mufti has alleged that she was bodily prevented from leaving dwelling by the safety personnel.

Mehbooba Mufti, who turned the chief minister after the demise of her father, has been beneath detention since August four, a day earlier than the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Structure, which gave Jammu and Kashmir its particular powers.