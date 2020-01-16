Men show off their Spanx after James Cordon revealed he wears them – and Richard Branson’s a fan

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Many ladies depend on Spanx to reinforce their figures and conceal these few additional kilos they have been which means to shift.

However the shapewear isn’t just for girls, as The Late Late Present host James Cordon highlighted earlier this week. The London-born presenter, 41, revealed he wears Spanx to current each present, and admitted it is his New 12 months’s decision to ditch them.

James advised The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul on Monday: ‘I believe I am making a sacrifice sporting these Spanx. I am not even joking. My New 12 months’s decision is to attempt to get to some extent the place I do one present this 12 months, not sporting Spanx.’

And James isn’t alone; one other celeb who has brazenly shared his love of the lingerie is Richard Branson. The billionaire businessman, 69, has proudly confirmed off his Spanx assortment on multiple event; most just lately at a talking panel occasion with the American founder Sara Blakely.

The Late Late Present host James Cordon revealed to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul (pictured) that he wears Spanx to current each present, and admitted it is his New 12 months’s decision to ditch them

Mr Branson dropped his trousers and flashed his pants to the viewers, with Sara sharing a snap of the second on her Instagram web page, writing: ‘He loves the @spanx mens underwear and he is not shy about it!’

He beforehand confirmed off his Spanx briefs at a Goldman Sachs occasion in Washington DC in February 2018.

In the meantime plenty of proud blokes have additionally proudly displayed their shapewear on social media.

Right here FEMAIL brings you a number of the most effective males in Spanx snaps from world wide.

Richard Branson, 69, has proudly confirmed off his Spanx assortment on multiple event; most just lately at a talking panel occasion with the American founder Sara Blakely (pictured)

Billionaire Branson beforehand confirmed off his Spanx briefs at a Goldman Sachs occasion in Washington DC in February 2018 (pictured)

Instagram person Mr Smith, aka @lifeofsmittie, who describes himself as a DadBod life-style guru believed to be from the US, shared this snap of him attempting out Spanx for males for his wedding ceremony as a result of he did not lose as a lot weight as he’d wished to – and admitted it wasn’t straightforward to get on, nevertheless it does ‘maintain every little thing collectively’

Twitter person @GodLovesUgly22, who goes by the identify The Decapitated Head of Jughead, shared this snap of him sporting a full bodysuit, captioning it ‘actual males put on #Spanx’ to freak out American comic Rob Delaney

Murray Hill, aka Mr Showbiz, a New York Metropolis comic and drag king entertainer, revealed he proudly donned Spanx for males on Bravo’s late night time speak present, Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen

Instagram person Lisa Flip, from an unknown location, shared this picture of her husband sporting man Spanx – and he claimed it was so snug he’d hold it on

Flashing the Spanx! Rob Kemp, from Atlanta, confirmed off his male shapewear at an occasion within the US

What a distinction! Retail retailer The Fortunate Pair shared this picture of one in every of its workers sporting Spanx for males

Instagram person @thespnation, believed to be from the US, shared this mirror selfie to disclose he wears Spanx for males when he runs to maintain his pores and skin tight, after he shed 150lb. He revealed he additionally used to put on Spanx previous to his weightloss

Kevin Eberle-Noel, from Las Vegas, shared this picture on him sporting shapewear on his higher physique, captioning the snap: ‘My stomach has a zipper #manspanx’

Instagram person Richard Maher, a holistic therapeutic massage and pores and skin educator from Orange County, shared this picture of him proudly sporting Spanx for males previous to giving a lecture on the Skilled Hair Removing Convention

Rise up comic Mike Younger, pictured in New York, confirmed his help for male shapewear with a Spanx T-shirt

Joey Manderino, a author and producer identified for Carpool Karaoke, shared this snap of him donning Spanx for males for a morning run