Men used social media to contact teen who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted, police say

Three males had been arrested Sunday after authorities rescued a lady they mentioned had been sexually assaulted and was being held in opposition to her will at one of many males’s houses in Chino Hills.

Ontario police started on the lookout for the teenager, whose age was not given, after her dad and mom reported her lacking Saturday night time. Detectives discovered her a day later on the house of 22-year-old Irving Galvan via leads discovered on social media apps, one in every of which was Snapchat, mentioned Sgt. Invoice Russell.

“Once we were brought in, our investigators worked nonstop to try to locate her,” Russell mentioned.

Galvan was taken into custody at his house on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, little one molestation and false imprisonment. Authorities additionally arrested Encino Limon, 21, of Corona on suspicion of kid molestation. Authorities suspect Galvan and Limon labored collectively to make contact with the lady on-line, Russell mentioned.

Police couldn’t touch upon the situation of the house the place the lady was discovered.

Whereas investigating the case, police say they found a 3rd man — 25-year-old Eric Trejo — who had additionally contacted the lady via social media. He additionally was arrested Sunday on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, Russell mentioned.

The lads haven’t been charged however are anticipated to look in court docket Tuesday, in keeping with court docket data.

Police suspect there could also be further victims. Anybody with info is requested to name the Ontario Police Division at (909) 986-6711.