Men’s indoor volleyball team gearing up for Tokyo

For nearly three many years it has been the unique area of two Canadians — Al Coulter and Garth Pischke — the one folks to play indoor volleyball for this nation at two Olympic Video games.

The doorways to that membership have been flung broad open final Sunday in Vancouver, because the nationwide males’s workforce certified for Tokyo 2020 with a core group of eight returnees from Rio 2016. They may make their very own historical past in July in Japan, since a Canadian indoor workforce has by no means appeared at back-to-back Video games.

“When we qualified in 2016 I had a huge sense of the history we had made,” Blair Bann wrote in an electronic mail to Postmedia. “I consider it was the primary qualification for 25 years for Volleyball Canada. Now we now have gone and carried out it once more.

“It means every part to the workforce, for the older guys who may have our second likelihood, and for the brand new guys who’ve actually are available in and lifted the workforce to new heights. … I’ll all the time bear in mind a second in Rio after we misplaced within the quarterfinals to Russia, a bunch of us have been sitting on the court docket, over prime the rings emblem, and saying how we gotta get again right here in 4 years, and now that we have completed that, it makes me consider we may give one more enhance to volleyball and proceed its development. … We have a duty to the nation to place forth our most effort and that’s what we’re going to do and as we witnessed this weekend, after we do this, actually something could be potential for the group and our nation.”

They completed up their qualifying run with a win over Puerto Rico, however the essential second got here earlier in a surprising comeback victory over Cuba. They have been down 2-Zero and stormed all the way in which again. Coulter was glued to his TV in Calgary, entranced by the motion and overcome by reminiscences of his personal profession. He performed on the Olympics in 1984 and 1992. The workforce simply fell in need of qualifying for 1988.

“All of us began taking part in professional, and it was a little bit of a ache, as a result of in ’87 the governing physique handed a silly rule that if you happen to went and performed professional for that 12 months, you couldn’t come to the Olympics. We misplaced 11 of our 12 guys.

“They stated they didn’t need to come again to make $550 a month after they’re getting 10 grand a month to play abroad. They stayed for the cash, and also you’ve bought to do this. I used to be the one man who stayed as a result of I had a job.

“We have been within the qualifier, took Italy to 5 and misplaced 15-13 to qualify. If we’d had a few these boys, we’d have certified. That’s a tricky one for me. I look again and suppose we should always have gone to 3 Olympics in a row and we should always have medalled at one in all them.”

No Canadian workforce has received an indoor volleyball medal on the Olympics. The 1984 males got here closest, shedding the bronze medal match to Italy 15-11, 15-12 and 15-Eight. Pischke, who performed in 1976, was the one workforce member in L.A. with Video games expertise, and Coulter stated Canada paid the worth.

“That’s why we had trouble in ’84 with Italy. They’d been there three times and were confident in the bronze medal match. Our eyes were wide open, we were going ‘look at the crowd, it’s incredible.’ These guys have now got to be going ‘we’ve been there before, we’ve done it, now it’s time to play the game the way we can and put on a show and get to that semifinal.’”

That’s actually the purpose. The Canadian workforce that certified in Vancouver is ranked No. 7 on the earth and has been drawn into the weaker of two teams, with Poland (three), Italy (four), Iran (Eight), Japan (10) and Venezuela (36). The opposite group options the highest two groups, Brazil and america, in addition to Russia (5), Argentina (6), France (9) and Tunisia (22). The highest 4 groups in every group advance to the playoffs.

“Without a doubt, we want a medal,” stated assistant coach Dan Lewis. “Now, you could easily not even make playoffs, the level of international volleyball in the top 10, top 12 is that high. … Out of the top six or seven, any of those teams can make it. We are right there on the fringe. If we go in and we’re prepared, if we start executing well, if we play similar to our level we are finding now, there is a good chance we medal.”

That’s six busy months down the highway but. Most Canadian gamers left Vancouver on Monday to rejoin professional groups in Europe, and their seasons will proceed by the tip of April. Solely then will the nationwide workforce come again collectively for coaching to arrange for the gruelling five-week Volleyball Nations League match that can take them everywhere in the globe. By the point the Olympics roll round in July, they are going to be well-travelled and well-trained. And after they get to Tokyo, the expertise a lot of them gleaned from Rio ought to pay dividends.

“The first time you go it can be overwhelming,” stated Lewis, who was in Brazil as an alternate. “You can get a little bit distracted. One of the dangers sometimes is it becomes about your Olympic experience as opposed to the team’s Olympic experience. Being able to go the second time around and really understand what those distractions are going to be and how they could manipulate you, you’re going to have a clearer focus.”

They’re going to Tokyo with a workforce that has ability, depth, expertise and a superb likelihood at making some Canadian historical past.

“But that’s not what our intention is,” stated T.J. Sanders. “Our intention is to be the best team in the world and along the way, if that happens, of course, history will be made. We have the expectations and confidence that come with being one of the top teams. And you can feel the weight of making history because of the response from people watching. That feels cool. That’s sweet.”

They need to enjoy that feeling, as a result of it’s so uncommon, particularly in Canada. Maybe that can change. Maybe the game is constructing momentum and a wider expertise base that can gasoline top-notch nationwide groups for many years to return. Regardless, a second straight journey to the Olympics ought to by no means be taken with no consideration.

“Obviously I have amazing memories from Rio and the whole event in general was like a dream to me,” stated Nick Hoag. “It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to go back and to represent this amazing country once more at the peak of the athletic world. I’d want to go back another time if my body allows me.”

A 3rd journey? Now that may be historic.

VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE TAKES CANADIAN TEAMS ALL OVER THE GLOBE

Taking part in 15 video games in 5 weeks towards prime worldwide competitors appears like nice preparation for the Olympic males’s indoor volleyball match.

That’s, till you contemplate Group Canada’s hellacious journey schedule. Most workforce members play professional in Europe, and can return to their coaching base in Gatineau, Que., by the start of Might. After three weeks of coaching collectively, they and the Canadian girls’s workforce compete in a 16-team, five-week Volleyball Nations League match. The lads head for Pittsburgh, then Italy, Slovenia and Japan, earlier than ending up at house in Calgary. Except they qualify for the ultimate, which might require an early July journey again to Turin, Italy, after which on to Japan for the Olympics. The Canadian girls, who didn’t qualify for Tokyo 2020, play their VNL matches in Brazil, China, Ottawa, Russia and Thailand. Their VNL last, ought to they advance, is in Nanjing, China.

“We go something like 50,000 kilometres in five weeks. It’s crazy,” stated males’s nationwide workforce assistant coach Dan Lewis. “You’re going to play those 15 games and that’s going to be your prep for the Olympics. But there is a problem. We don’t always get to rest our guys enough.”

That’s as a result of Canada is within the four-country challenger group, somewhat than the 12-country core group, a distinction primarily based on inhabitants and potential for the expansion of the sport. All 12 groups within the core group return subsequent 12 months, whereas the last-place workforce within the challenger group shall be relegated out of the match for 2021, changed by the 2020 Challenger Cup winner. The Canadian girls received that occasion in 2019, to achieve entry to the VNL this 12 months.

The Canadian males have been VNL members since 2018, after they completed seventh. They have been ninth final 12 months.

“For the continual growth of volleyball in Canada, our level as a nation, we need to compete in that league,” stated Lewis. “So there is some stress there. We will play all our best players in the VNL but we’ll have to rest a couple when needed so they can peak at the Olympics.”

