‘Menstrual equity:’ L.A. may offer free tampons and pads in public bathrooms

Los Angeles is contemplating a plan to offer free tampons and sanitary napkins at public restrooms, becoming a member of a nationwide motion pushing for what advocates describe “menstrual equity.”

The movement comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s current price range proposal calling for an finish to gross sales taxes on diapers and menstrual merchandise. Different cities are additionally transferring to to make female hygiene merchandise obtainable without cost at public services to those that want them.

The purpose, backers say, is to provide tampons and pads “just as public restrooms provide toilet paper and soap for patrons.”

The movement, launched by Councilman Bob Blumenfield a number of months in the past, notes that California already prohibits public faculties from charging college students for menstrual merchandise. State legislation additionally requires faculties with low-income college students to offer free female hygiene merchandise to women in grades 6-12.

Blumenfield needs each public restroom — from native parks to Metropolis Corridor — to offer menstrual care objects.

“It’s inherently wrong that half the population is financially burdened simply because of their gender,” mentioned Jake Flynn, Blumenfield’s communications director. “It would greatly benefit people with financial or logistical restraints [such as] homeless women or young girls, who may not have simple access to convenience stores or pharmacies.”

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, co-founder of Interval Fairness, which payments itself because the nation’s first legislation and coverage group combating for menstrual fairness, lauded the transfer. She mentioned L.A.’s measurement and affect might encourage different cities to undertake related insurance policies.

“It’s a great signal going into 2020,” mentioned Weiss-Wolf, the creator of “Periods Gone Public: Taking a Stand for Menstrual Equity.”

California isn’t the one state aiming to make the feminine healthcare objects extra accessible. In Utah, a menstrual fairness initiative in Salt Lake Metropolis kicked off a pilot program to offer free tampons and sanitary napkins in some metropolis buildings. Each Nevada and New York have eradicated so-called “tampon taxes.” And on a world scale, Scotland supplies all college students at faculties, schools and universities with free interval merchandise.

A number of group council teams, together with these in Los Feliz and Arroyo Seco, have come out in favor of Blumenfield’s proposal, noting that “sanitary products are vital for the health, well-being and full participation of women and girls — and transgender and nonbinary people who menstruate — in our society.”

Throughout the nation, advocates of tax-free female hygiene merchandise say taxing the objects is unconstitutional and need the legal guidelines modified in each state. Opponents, nonetheless, say eliminating the tax will create a fiscal burden on state budgets.

Chelsea VonChaz based the L.A.-based nonprofit #HappyPeriod in an effort to offer menstrual hygiene kits to low-income and homeless individuals. Whereas she helps the proposal, she mentioned its affect could be weighed solely after implementation.

“I want to know who’s going to be allowed in those buildings,” VonChaz mentioned, nothing that many city-owned services are in downtown Los Angeles, which has a big homeless inhabitants. “I want to know if people who don’t fit the mold of acceptable will be allowed to enter or [will be] escorted out by security guards.”

Blumenfield’s movement, which is beneath committee overview, is anticipated to be permitted in early 2020 earlier than it goes on to the total council for a vote.