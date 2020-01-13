Mental health advocate Matt Haig shares snap of Meghan Markle’s handwriting

Writer Matt Haig has defended Meghan Markle amid the storm that adopted her announcement with Prince Harry, which revealed that they’d be stepping again as senior members of the royal household to give attention to charity work and their household.

The author, whose poem on psychological well being was featured within the Duchess of Sussex’s guest-edited Vogue situation in September, shared a thanks word he acquired from Meghan, 38, showcasing her flawless writing.

Revealling that he was eager to counterbalance the backlash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had acquired, he described Meghan as ‘form’ and joked that she had the ‘world’s greatest handwriting’.

Within the September situation of British Vogue, Meghan hailed his poem, which is an ode from a seaside telling swimmers to not be body-conscious.

Sharing an image of the word, Matt tweeted: ‘There may be lots of detrimental protection of Meghan Markle right now so can I counterbalance this by saying she just isn’t solely form, but in addition has the world’s greatest handwriting.’

Within the word, written in calligraphy on a monogrammed ‘M’ card, Meghan praised his ebook ‘A word from the seaside’ as a ‘family favorite’.

The word reads: ‘Expensive Matt, since studying ‘Notes on a Nervous Planet’ final fall, it immediately turned a family favorite.

‘Once I knew I’d be visitor enhancing the September situation of British Vogue I knew you needed to be part of it.

‘Thanks for being a drive for change. The world wants extra of you!’

Meghan Markle has revealed her favorite poem is ‘A word from the seaside’ by Matt Haig which tells swimmers to not be so body-conscious

Matt’s defence comes per week after Meghan and Prince Harry, 35, revealed they’d be stepping again from royal duties.

Taking to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Thursday, they wrote: ‘After many months of reflection and inner discussions, we’ve got chosen to make a transition this yr in beginning to carve out a progressive new function inside this establishment.

A word from the seaside by Matt Haig Hi there. I’m the seaside. I’m created by waves and currents. I’m product of eroded rocks. I exist subsequent to the ocean. I’ve been round for tens of millions of years. I used to be round on the daybreak of life itself. And I’ve to let you know one thing. I do not care about your physique. I’m a seaside. I actually do not give a f***. I’m completely detached to your physique mass index. I’m not impressed that your stomach muscle mass are seen to the bare eye. I’m oblivious. You’re one in every of 200,000 generations of human beings. I’ve seen all of them. I’ll see all of the generations that come after you, too. It will not be as many. I am sorry. I hear the whispers the ocean tells me. (The ocean hates you. The poisoners. That is what it calls you. A bit melodramatic, I do know. However that is the ocean for you. All drama.) And I’ve to let you know one thing else. Even the opposite folks on the seaside do not care about your physique. They do not. They’re staring on the sea, or they’re obsessive about their very own look. And in the event that they are desirous about you, why do you care? Why do people fear a lot a few stranger’s opinion? Why do not you do what I do. Let it wash throughout you. Permit your self simply to be as you might be. Simply be. Simply seaside. A word from the seaside first appeared in Notes on a Nervous Planet by Matt Haig.

‘We intend to step again as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Household and work to turn into financially unbiased, whereas persevering with to completely assist Her Majesty The Queen.

‘It’s together with your encouragement, notably over the previous couple of years, that we really feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to stability our time between the UK and North America, persevering with to honour our responsibility to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic stability will allow us to boost our son with an appreciation for the royal custom into which he was born, whereas additionally offering our household with the area to give attention to the subsequent chapter, together with the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We sit up for sharing the total particulars of this thrilling subsequent step in the end, as we proceed to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all related events.

Till then, please settle for our deepest thanks in your continued assist.’

The announcement was met with a blended response, with some expressing their disappointment at seeing much less of the couple, whereas others admitted they ‘weren’t stunned’ on the transfer.

Reacting to the information on the time, Matt defended the couple, writing: ‘Meghan and Harry [are told that if they] don’t like the eye they need to take a again seat. [Then] Meghan and Harry: *take a again seat* [and are told] How dare they take a again seat!’.

Elsewhere one other follower wrote: ‘Finest determination you can also make for your loved ones Harry, good on you’.

‘Good for them’, one other mentioned. ‘If Princess Diana had finished the identical factor she’d nonetheless be alive. Harry has all the time been the black sheep of that household, and has all the time needed to go away. Effectively finished!’.

Writing in Vogue final yr, Meghan launched Matt’s piece by saying: ‘A private favorite and one of the best reminder throughout the summer season season… or any season, as a matter of truth.’

Haig is a outstanding psychological well being advocate who has been open together with his struggles in a bid to assist others going by the identical factor.

In his mid-20s, he struggled with despair and nervousness, and practically took his personal life.

He added that Meghan’s selection to incorporate his piece is a ‘surreal honour’ and that he’s glad she ‘digs my silly humour.’

‘This complete yr seems like an not possible dream to be sincere. Most likely means I am about to have a piano land on my head.’

After combating his approach again from the brink, Haig turned his experiences right into a best-selling memoir – Causes To Keep Alive.

His follow-up ebook, Notes on a Nervous Planet, offers with how technological advances and social media can exacerbate underlying psychological well being points.

The piece the duchess selected comes from Notes on a Nervous Planet, and comes from the attitude of the seaside itself.

It reads: ‘I actually do not give a f***. I’m completely detached to your physique mass index.’

It continues: ‘Even the opposite folks on the seaside do not care about your physique. They do not. They’re staring on the sea, or they’re obsessive about their very own look.’