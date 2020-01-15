News

Mentally Ill Man Axes Mother To Death In Jharkhand: Police

January 15, 2020
1 Min Read

Mentally Ill Man Axes Mother To Death In Jharkhand: Police

Police arrested the accused and a court docket despatched him to a psychological asylum (Representational)

Medininagar (Jharkhand):

A 22-year-old mentally ailing man allegedly axed his mom to demise in Jharkhand’s Palamau district, police mentioned on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Kathonda village on Tuesday, a police officer mentioned.

Villagers had overpowered the accused, recognized as Guddu, after he had allegedly killed his mom Saroj Devi with an axe at their residence, Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar mentioned.

Police arrested the accused and produced him earlier than a neighborhood court docket which despatched him to a psychological asylum in Ranchi, he added.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment