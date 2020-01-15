Mentally Ill Man Axes Mother To Death In Jharkhand: Police

Police arrested the accused and a court docket despatched him to a psychological asylum (Representational)

Medininagar (Jharkhand):

A 22-year-old mentally ailing man allegedly axed his mom to demise in Jharkhand’s Palamau district, police mentioned on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Kathonda village on Tuesday, a police officer mentioned.

Villagers had overpowered the accused, recognized as Guddu, after he had allegedly killed his mom Saroj Devi with an axe at their residence, Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar mentioned.

Police arrested the accused and produced him earlier than a neighborhood court docket which despatched him to a psychological asylum in Ranchi, he added.