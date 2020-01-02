Menthol cigarettes to be banned in UK from May 2020

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Printed: 10:01 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:05 EST, 2 January 2020

All menthol cigarettes will likely be banned within the UK from 2020 after strict new laws comes into pressure.

The ban will cowl menthol cigarettes, rolling tobacco and ‘skinny’ cigarettes and will likely be put in place in Might this 12 months.

Public well being officers hope the transfer will deter younger folks from smoking and cut back numbers selecting up the behavior.

Specialists declare menthol and different flavoured cigarettes make smoking extra interesting to non-smokers as a result of they chill out the airways and take away the severity of the smoke.

The ban comes from new EU Tobacco Product Directive legal guidelines, which outlaws all menthol cigarettes, and can nonetheless apply to the UK throughout the Brexit transition interval.

All menthol cigarettes will likely be banned within the UK from 2020 after strict new laws comes into pressure in Might. File picture used

Lobbyists have already prevented menthol cigarettes to be offered in packs bigger than 20 within the UK, with the total ban coming into play later this 12 months.

What are the brand new legal guidelines on menthol cigarettes? No individual might produce or provide a cigarette or hand rolling tobacco with: ‘(a) a filter, paper, package deal, capsule or different part containing flavourings; ‘(b) a filter, paper or capsule containing tobacco or nicotine; or ‘(c) a technical function permitting the buyer to switch the scent, style, or smoke depth of the product.’

A spokesman for the charity Motion on Smoking and Well being (ASH) stated: ‘Cigarettes are already costly. And the value improve of cigarettes is a key think about making folks give up smoking.

‘So by eradicating the packet of 10 cigarettes this implies folks should discover that more money for a packet.

‘It would hit poorer and youthful people who smoke more durable who usually tend to purchase smaller packs.

‘Paying £three or £four for a packet of 10 cigarettes for the time being won’t appear a lot to folks and nonetheless go away them with change of their pockets.’