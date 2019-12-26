Mercedes-Benz driver arrested after flashing fake police lights at off-duty detective, authorities say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after authorities say he sped previous an off-duty detective on a freeway in Rancho Cucamonga whereas flashing aftermarket red-and-blue lights on the grille of his Mercedes-Benz.

Franklin Lopez Alas of Los Angeles was driving on the eastbound 210 Freeway shortly after 9 p.m. when he sped behind an off-duty El Monte detective in an unmarked police automobile, authorities stated. Alas flashed the red-and-blue lights on the entrance of his Mercedes-Benz C250 in an effort to get the detective’s automobile in entrance of him to maneuver, based on the Rancho Cucamonga Police Division.

As soon as the detective modified lanes, Alas drove previous him and ultimately reached speeds of over 100 mph, police stated. The detective adopted him onto the 15 Freeway, pulled him over close to Baseline Highway after which known as for backup.

Throughout their investigation, police found that Alas had a suspended driver’s license. He was booked on the West Valley Detention Heart after which launched. His automobile was impounded, police stated.