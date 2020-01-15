Mercedes Martinez Reacts To Finding Out She’s Booked For WWE NXT This Week

WWE sometimes offers new recruits a while to get adjusted earlier than showing on tv. Mercedes Martinez has waited lengthy sufficient for this chance.

She despatched out a passionate Twitter submit following the announcement that she has signed with WWE. It took a very long time, however all that onerous work positively paid off ultimately.

See that SMILE??!!! who says goals cant develop into a actuality?!! I labored for this second for 19yrs!! I’m the place I’m SUPPOSED to be at this second in time. Sacrifice, willpower, hardwork, motivation, & staying humble acquired me right here. THANK YOU

Throughout WWE Backstage it was revealed that Martinez can even be competing this week on NXT. She will probably be in a battle royal to find out a brand new #1 contender for the NXT Ladies’s Title.

The brand new WWE NXT Famous person tweeted out saying: “I’m always READY for any opportunities that arises.” It seems like she will be able to’t wait to get began.