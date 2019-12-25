”Merry Christmas Everyone Apart From Delhi Police”: Jamia Students

College students embellished the street exterior the college with Christmas finery and carried on their protest.

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia college students protesting in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act celebrated Christmas at the same time as their agitation entered its 13th day on Wednesday.

They had been joined within the Christmas celebrations by social activist Swami Agnivesh.

College students embellished the street exterior the college with Christmas finery and carried on their protest, voicing dissent in opposition to the brand new regulation.

A scholar dressed up as Santa Claus was carrying a poster which learn, ”Merry Christmas everybody other than Delhi Police”, expressing the scholars” anger in the direction of the drive for its alleged brutality on them on December 15 when the police personnel had entered the campus and lathicharged” them after violent protests exterior.

“Jamia’s Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb honours all religions and recognises the important oneness behind the seemingly totally different paths to God. We celebrated Christmas on the 13th day of our protests,” a Jamia college students’ group stated in an announcement.

In the meantime, the Jamia Coordination Committee, which includes members from numerous political outfits energetic on the campus, has referred to as for a gherao of the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan on December 27.

The protest will probably be in opposition to the alleged “state-sponsored crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests and on the Muslim neighborhood”.

