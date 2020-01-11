Mesmerizing photographs capture the incredible flight patterns of flocks of birds in slow motion

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 00:02 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:59 EST, 11 January 2020

Commercial

A photographer has put a singular spin on conventional wildlife images, remodeling flying flocks of birds into stark, futuristic abstractions throughout the sky.

Catalan artist Xavi Bou, creator of Ornitographies mission, is finest identified for his photos which seize birds’ flight patterns, making them seen as undulating waves, spirals and fractured strains towards otherworldly backdrops.

Bou advised Atlas Obscura that he bought the concept for his paintings after questioning ‘what sorts of trails the birds would depart within the sky if that had been doable’ and, after imagining what that strains would appear like, ‘I assumed it is likely to be fascinating to make them seen.’

Catalan artist Xavi Bou captures the often invisible flight trails of birds in his Ornitographies mission, which he has been engaged on completely for the previous 5 years

The stark, otherworldly photos present the flight patterns of birds, which might seem as swirls, strains and waves throughout the sky. This picture is titled Ornitography #159

Among the many completely different breeds he has turned his digicam on are cranes, fulmars, seagulls and starlings. That is Ornitography_#62

Bou makes use of a hi-resolution film digicam, taking pictures in gradual movement, to seize the uncooked video of the birds flying, earlier than spending weeks merging the video sequences right into a single picture. That is Ornitography #34

He began making take a look at photos in 2012 and was so taken by the outcomes that he stopped working as a postproduction artist 5 years in the past to concentrate on his Ornitographies mission.

The ultimate photos, which he posts on Instagram and places on exhibition, are literally a composite of video stills taken from recordings that Bou captures over a lot of days whereas he is at a selected nature spot.

He mentioned that it may possibly take wherever from every week to 10 days to course of these photos at low decision, earlier than rendering them into their ultimate, high-resolution kind.

Not like long-exposure images – throughout which a gradual shutter pace produces blurred picture of movement – Bou mentioned that he achieves his uncommon outcomes by utilizing a hi-res film digicam, taking pictures in gradual movement after which merging the sequences right into a single picture.

Bou mentioned he initially began creating his photos by specializing in the flight patterns of single birds. That is Ornitography #100

Over time, nevertheless, Bou mentioned that he went from single birds to flocks of birds due to flocks result in much more summary photos. At left is Ornitography #125. At proper is Ornitography #139

Bou travels to locations like Spain’s Delta of Ebro (pictured) with the intention to seize the birds that turn out to be the themes of his works

Though Bou first began creating his paintings by capturing the flight of a solitary chook towards a colourful panorama, he has since been interested in flocks of birds towards the sky.

The latter supplies ‘a extra summary consequence,’ he advised Atlas Obscura, including that ‘for me, it’s rather more highly effective…. It goes past the straightforward “beauty.”‘

Bou mentioned that amongst his favourite scenes to shoot are when flocks are startled and take off, en masse, as a result of erratic nature of their flight.

Among the many chook breeds and their trajectories which have caught Bou’s eyes are cranes in Spain’s Gallocanta Lake, seagulls in Catalonia’s Delta de l’Ebre and fulmars in Iceland.

Bou’s work is at the moment on show in France’s College of Rennes via January 15.

Bou (left) began making his chook flight artwork in 2012. He’s seen at proper within the strategy of recording birds in flight

Work Ornitography #97 options Atlantic puffins and Northern Fulmars, which had been seen in Dyrholaey, Iceland