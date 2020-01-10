Met police get new high-speed motorbikes in bid to catch the teenage moped gangs plaguing London

The unknown variety of bikes had been bought for an ‘undisclosed value’

The BMW F750GS-P bikes have 850cc twin-cylinder engines, higher acceleration, and newest sirens and radio system

Might be utilized by ‘scorpion’ officers in combatting moped-related crimes

By William Cole For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:12 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:25 EST, 10 January 2020

The Met Police have revealed a brand new batch of high-speed motorbikes they plan to make use of within the battle towards moped-related crimes.

Specifically skilled ‘scorpion’ officers from Operation Venice – the taskforce set as much as sort out moped thieves finishing up robberies and cellphone snatches – will begin receiving them from at the moment.

The London police pressure have managed to scale back the spate of moped crimes that hit the capital over the past decade, however imagine the quicker and lighter motorbikes will permit them to catch extra thieves.

Chief Inspector Jim Corbett, from the Met’s Operation Venice staff, mentioned: ‘Though my officers have, and proceed, to scale back moped-enabled crime, we aren’t complacent and know that offenders nonetheless imagine that they will evade seize when they’re on their mopeds.

‘These new autos will permit our specialist drivers to pursue offenders. Their light-weight design has been specifically tailor-made to assist us cut back moped enabled crime even additional.’

In accordance with an announcement from the Met, the brand new BMW F750GS-P bikes have been tailor-made to fulfill the ‘particular necessities of the specifically skilled officers who will use them’.

Their smaller measurement and weight will imply higher entry to a few of London slim roads and busy streets.

They’ve an 850cc twin-cylinder engine, which gives brisk acceleration, and are fitted with the newest technology police sirens and police radio system.

It’s believed the Met are the one pressure presently utilizing these bikes they usually had been bought for an undisclosed value.

Moped-related crime peaked in July 2017, however there has since been a gentle fall.

The BMW F750GS-P bike Max. Velocity – 120 mph Width (incl. mirrors) – 36 inches Weight (absolutely fuelled) – 224 kg Engine capability – 853 cc

Between December 2017 and November 2018, there have been 15,168 mopeds, bikes and scooters utilized in crime. In the identical interval for 2019 the variety of crimes fell by 42.5 per cent.

Chief Inspector Corbett, added: ‘While we’re happy to see the variety of stolen autos and crimes dedicated cut back, we aren’t complacent and name on the general public to assist us cut back moped-enabled crime even additional by informing the police of any suspicious exercise and including extra measures to your bike.

‘The brand new bikes and the assistance of the general public shall be instrumental in stopping this sort of crime.’

The Met’s ‘Lock, Chain and Cowl’ marketing campaign, encourages Londoners to layer up their mopeds and scooters’ safety to make lives tougher for thieves.