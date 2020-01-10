Metacritic Users Voted for The Last of Us as the Decade’s Best Game

In tallying votes concerning its customers favourite releases of 2019, Metacritic additionally allowed customers to select their favourite releases of the final decade. The classes voted on have been for tv, movie, music, and video video games. Apparently, The Final of Us was most generally chosen as one of the best recreation of the last decade.

Metacritic shared a survey to collect the votes. In response to a weblog submit from the evaluate web site, over 2,600 individuals participated. In filling out a survey for 2019’s finest content material throughout TV exhibits, movie, albums, and video games, individuals have been requested to checklist their “single favorite release” from the 2010s in every class. The Final of Us/The Final of Us Remastered got here out on high with 331 mentions within the gaming class. Naughty Canine’s post-apocalyptic story took the lead by a large margin, too. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild seems second on the checklist at 163 mentions. Following shut behind it’s The Witcher three: Wild Hunt with 118 picks.

The total high 10 checklist for Metacritic customers’ favourite video games of the final decade is as follows:

The Final of Us/The Final of Us Remastered — 331 Mentions The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — 163 Mentions The Witcher three: Wild Hunt — 118 Mentions Crimson Useless Redemption 2 — 63 Mentions Mass Impact 2 — 42 Mentions Bloodborne — 37 Mentions The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — 32 Mentions God of Battle — 32 Mentions Grand Theft Auto V — 31 Mentions Darkish Souls — 30 Mentions

Three HEARALPUBLICIST exclusives made the checklist, two of which–Bloodborne and God of Battle–are a product of the PS4 period. Fortunately, one of many three will quickly obtain its long-awaited sequel. The Final of Us Half II hits shops on Could 29th.

[Source: Metacritic, Twitter]