Metallica share cover of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Neil Peart

Metallica have shared a dwell cowl of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of the band’s drummer Neil Peart, who died earlier this week.

The visionary stickman handed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared an announcement on Friday (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and stated that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

1000’s of tributes have poured in for the person many thought of to be one of many biggest drummers to ever decide up a pair of sticks, together with from rock giants Metallica.

The band took to social media to share a clip of them performing a canopy of Rush’s 1981 music ‘Tom Sawyer’, taken from their ‘Moving Pictures’ album.

“Rest In Peace, Neil…,” the video’s caption learn.

See the duvet under:

Metallica’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, yesterday shared his personal shifting tribute to Peart on his Instagram web page.

Posting an image of the visionary Rush drummer, his caption learn: “Thanks Neil.



Thanks for uplifting me and for all of your assist and recommendation alongside the way in which, particularly within the early days if you took the time to speak to a younger inexperienced Danish drummer about recording, gear and the chances that lay forward.”

He continued: “Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest In Peace.”

In the meantime, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have additionally shared shifting tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl stated in an announcement launched on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”