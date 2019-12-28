‘Meteor’ over Guam panicked locals who feared it could have been Kim Jong-un’s ‘Christmas surprise’

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A ‘meteor’ breaking apart over the island of Guam has panicked locals who feared it was a ‘present’ from China or Kim Jong-Un’s ‘Christmas shock’.

Footage reveals a glimmer of sunshine breaking into piercing brightness and falling from the sky round 11.25pm on Friday.

Native villagers within the Mariana Islands captured the astonishing second simply after the Ring of Hearth eclipse on December 26.

A ‘meteor’ was filmed breaking apart over the island of Guam, Oceania, after an eclipse on December 26

It was almost certainly a meterorite breaking apart within the sky because it entered the earth’s environment, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Different prospects are particles from a Lengthy March 5 rocket check which was carried out from the Wenchang launch website on Hainan at eight.45pm China time.

The nation is certainly one of 4 planning a mission to Mars in 2020 because the Pink Planet and Earth shall be in one of the best place relative to one another in July.

Patrick Chan, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service, informed PNC Information, the fireball was a meteor.

‘Primarily based on the space of the sky it in all probability landed someplace within the ocean in small items.’

It’s thought to have landed northeast of Saipan, Mariana, and no floor has been impacted right now.

Officers have mentioned they’re ‘monitoring and dealing to validate any info’, in keeping with the Guam Every day Publish.

The clip has despatched the web into meltdown with viewers making their very own predictions of the fireball.

This spectacle comes simply days after emergency sirens have been by accident activated at a US army base in South Korea, creating a quick second of panic.