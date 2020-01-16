January 16, 2020 | 11:37am

A meth-addicted, married Atlanta man has been convicted of killing his secret boyfriend after studying he was planning to depart him, prosecutors stated.

William Morgan, 37, shot Brian Campbell, 43, twice within the head inside their shared Atlanta house in October 2016 as a result of he knew Campbell’s intention to finish their covert romance, Fulton County District Lawyer Paul Howard introduced Wednesday.

Each males have been married to girls, however Morgan was separated on the time. Campbell’s household, in the meantime, lived in Delaware, however his job required him to be primarily based in Atlanta, Howard stated. The 2 struck up a romance after assembly at a membership a 12 months earlier.

Morgan turned hooked on methamphetamine and was financially depending on Campbell previous to the slaying. Only a month earlier, Morgan stole Campbell’s Land Rover, weapons and high-end watches throughout the Labor Day vacation, Howard stated.

Campbell began to think about ending the illicit relationship attributable to Morgan’s drug use, his reliance on him for cash and the truth that each males have been already married. Conscious of Morgan’s plan to depart him, Morgan fatally shot Campbell of their house after a visit to a Georgia race monitor with two associates, Howard stated.

Morgan then lowered the temperature within the house to a cold 45 levels and wrapped Campbell’s physique in trash luggage earlier than hiding it in a closet. Morgan additionally lit a scented candle and put it close to the closet as he fled the residence, authorities stated.

However earlier than leaving, Morgan stole two extra of Campbell’s upscale watches, in addition to his iPhone, a handgun, an iPad and his pockets containing a number of bank cards, Howard stated.

Campbell’s spouse later contacted Atlanta police and filed a lacking particular person’s report after he stopped responding to her messages.

4 days after the slaying, Campbell’s Land Rover was discovered deserted in Jacksonville, Alabama. Morgan was then taken into custody after surrendering throughout a police standoff at a residence there on Oct. 18, Howard stated.

Morgan confessed to dwelling with Campbell and stealing his property however denied killing his former flame, prosecutors stated.

Morgan, who was convicted Monday on fees together with homicide, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, has been sentenced to life in jail with out parole.