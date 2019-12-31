Metro Denver home price gains move into the middle

After rating close to the highest for many of the decade when it got here to residence worth positive factors, metro Denver is now monitoring with the nationwide common, in response to the newest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller residence worth indices.

U.S. residence costs rose three.three% within the yr by way of October, matching the achieve in metro Denver’s residence worth index.

Phoenix had the most important annual achieve in its index at 5.eight%, adopted by Tampa at four.9%, and Charlotte, N.C., at four.eight%. The index for San Francisco, one of many nation’s hottest actual property markets this decade, is down zero.four%.

“High-cost markets, where the lack of affordable housing remains a critical issue, had the largest deceleration in price growth from one year ago, with prices declining in San Francisco on an annual basis for the third month in a row,” mentioned CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft in feedback accompanying the report.

The subsequent slowest metro of the 20 tracked was Chicago, which was up zero.5%. In contrast to San Francisco, Chicago didn’t have a lot momentum in its housing market this decade.

Greater mortgage charges earlier in 2019 brought on residence worth positive factors to gradual, however they reversed course in late summer time and began accelerating once more nationally. Denver’s month-to-month change, nonetheless, stayed flat in each September and October, in response to the index.