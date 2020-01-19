News

Metro Redux launches for Nintendo Switch on February 28

January 19, 2020
Nintendo Swap homeowners will quickly have the ability to expertise the world of Metro with Metro Redux, which is about to reach on February 28. Set in a post-apocalyptic rendition of Moscow, the sport revolves round a personality named Artyom on a quest to save lots of his besieged residence station from all that may threaten it. You possibly can try the announcement trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Swap launch within the embedded video under:

