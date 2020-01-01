News

Metro Redux rated for the Nintendo Switch

January 1, 2020
2 Min Read

It’s trying extremely possible that Metro Redux can be coming to the Nintendo Swap quickly. The sport, which options each Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Final Gentle Redux, was rated by the Pan European Sport Info board, also referred to as PEGI. Metro Redux arrived on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, and PC again in 2014 and is a good assortment of survival shooter video games.

