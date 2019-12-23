Mexican Catholic Group Founder Sexually Abused 60 Boys, Report Says

Pope John Paul II (R) with Father Marcial Maciel, founding father of the Legionaries of Christ, in 2004.

VATICAN CITY:

Sexual abuse of minors was rife amongst superiors of the Legionaries of Christ Catholic non secular order, with no less than 60 boys abused by its founder Father Marcial Maciel, a report by the group confirmed.

The report is necessary as a result of for many years till 2006, together with throughout all the preach of Pope John Paul, the Vatican dismissed accusations by seminarians that Maciel had abused them sexually, some once they had been as younger as 12.

The order stated the report, which was launched on Saturday and covers the interval since Maciel based it in his native Mexico in 1941 to this yr, was “an additional attempt (by the Legionaries) to confront their history”.

Maciel, who died in 2008, was maybe the Roman Catholic Church’s most infamous pedophile, even abusing kids he had fathered secretly with no less than two girls whereas residing a double life and being feted by the Vatican and Church conservatives.

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 92, who was secretary of state underneath John Paul, was for years one of many Legionaries’ largest protectors within the Vatican.

Pope Francis accepted his resignation as dean of the faculty of cardinals on Saturday and concurrently modified church regulation to restrict the dean’s place to a five-year time period, slightly than for all times.

The Vatican first acknowledged Maciel’s crimes in 2006, when former Pope Benedict ordered him to retire to a lifetime of “prayer and penitence”. However Benedict resisted calls from some within the Church who stated the order needs to be dissolved as a result of it was poisonous to the core.

The Vatican as an alternative took over the order in 2010 and started a strategy of reform.

The brand new report says that between 1941 and 2019, 175 minors had been victims of abuse by 33 clergymen within the order. At the least 60, or about one-third, had been abused by Maciel himself, it stated.

Most victims had been boys between 11 and 16, it stated.

ABUSE OF POWER

Whereas the report stated the 33 amounted to solely 2.44% of the 1,353 clergymen ordained by the order, it stated that almost 43% of those that dedicated the abuse had been in positions of authority, making it tough to report or punish the abuse.

“(Abuse) was linked to the abuse of power and conscience on the part of some who took advantage of their posts to abuse,” it stated.

Of the 33, six have died, eight have left the priesthood, and one had left the order. Of the 18 who stay members, 4 have “ministerial restrictions” to maintain them away from minors and 14 don’t have any public priestly ministry, the report stated.

Seventy-four seminarians finding out for the priesthood additionally abused minors and 81% of them weren’t ordained.

Father Christian Borgogno, a former member of the order, stated that the numbers of these abused had been “clearly unlikely” to be correct and believed that they had been a lot larger.

“It is difficult to think that this is anything more than a whitewash of the (Legionaries’) image,” he stated in a tweet. He stated the reported lacked “independent sources”.

After Maciel’s loss of life, Vatican investigations discovered that he had additionally fathered a number of kids with no less than two girls, visited them repeatedly and despatched them cash. He additionally used medicine.

Former members have stated the order was run like a cult, with guidelines forbidding any criticism of the founder or questioning of his motives.

They stated Maciel gave big contributions to the Vatican through the papacy of John Paul, who admired the Legionaries’ orthodoxy and talent to supply vocations.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)