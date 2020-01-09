January 9, 2020 | 6:44am

Individuals crossing the bridge from Reynosa, Mexico to Hidalgo, Texas. AFP through Getty Photographs

MEXICO CITY – A Mexican asylum-seeker slit his personal throat on a bridge throughout the Rio Grande after being denied entry into america, two Mexican safety officers stated on Wednesday.

The person, who has not been recognized, tried to enter america on the Pharr–Reynosa Worldwide Bridge between the Mexican border metropolis of Reynosa and Pharr, Texas.

The officers, who weren’t approved to talk publicly, stated round 5 p.m. native time, the person drew a knife and minimize his throat when denied entry to america. Each officers stated the person was looking for asylum.

“He committed suicide,” one of many officers stated. The person killed himself on the Mexican facet of the bridge, simply meters away from the worldwide dividing line, the opposite supply stated.

A brief, grainy video shared by one of many safety sources confirmed the person, wearing a blue shirt, approaching U.S. officers on the bridge and elevating a hand to his neck.

Pictures shared by the supply confirmed the person’s physique mendacity in a pool of blood together with his throat minimize.