January 1, 2020 | eight:40pm

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera had the identical energy because the nation’s president.

In a video message from the southern metropolis of Palenque on Wednesday, López Obrador recounted his administration’s successes in its first 12 months and highlighted its challenges — foremost surging violence. He stated he had already accomplished away with the high-level corruption that was rampant in earlier governments, however stated it was essential to attract a shiny line between felony parts and authorities in order that the 2 sides don’t mingle as they’d up to now.

“There was a time when Guzmán had the same power or had the influence that the then-president had … because there had been a conspiracy and that made it difficult to punish those who committed crimes. That has already become history, gone to the garbage dump of history,” López Obrador stated.

It seemed to be a reference to the indictment and arrest final month of Mexico’s former public security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna was public security secretary in President Felipe Calderon’s Cupboard from 2006 to 2012. Earlier than becoming a member of Calderon’s authorities, García Luna led Mexico’s equal of the FBI, the Federal Investigative Company, underneath President Vicente Fox.

He was charged in federal courtroom in New York with three counts of trafficking cocaine and one rely of constructing false statements. He had been dwelling in Florida and was arrested in Texas.

US prosecutors allege he accepted tens of millions of in bribes from Guzmán’s Sinaloa cartel and in alternate allowed it to function with out interference.

Guzmán was convicted on drug conspiracy prices in New York. He was sentenced final 12 months to life in jail.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador AP

López Obrador’s public security secretary Alfonso Durazo on Wednesday echoed the president’s feedback about rooting out corruption within the safety forces.

In a collection of posts on Twitter, Durazo additionally stated the federal government would recruit 21,170 folks in 2020 to hitch the newly fashioned Nationwide Guard and proceed to broaden its presence within the nation. López Obrador has wager huge that the brand new federal safety drive will be capable to wrangle violence that generated a record-setting variety of murders in 2019.