December 27, 2019 | 11:18am

A head of public safety in Chihuahua, Mexico has been arrested in reference to the Mormon bloodbath final month, in accordance with new studies.

Fidel Alejandro Villegas Villegas, the director of public security in Janos, was nabbed Tuesday by the Legal professional Common’s Workplace for his alleged ties to La Linea, a part of the Juárez drug cartel that’s believed to have ambushed the 9 kin final month, the Herald of Chihuahua reported.

Villegas Villegas, whose nickname is “El Chiquilin,” is being held in Mexico Metropolis.

His arrest wasn’t formally introduced nevertheless it was confirmed by Sebastián Efraín Pineda, the mayor of Janos, situated close to the US-Mexico border.

Villegas Villegas is the fourth particular person to be detained within the high-profile murders of prolonged members of the LeBaron household — a breakaway sect of Mormons with US-Mexico citizenship.

Three moms and 6 kids had been gunned down Nov. four in Sonora, Mexico and are believed to have been caught between the warring Juárez and Sinaloa drug cartels.

Members of the family, nevertheless, imagine the victims had been focused.