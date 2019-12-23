Mexican wrestlers thrill public at historic Metro station

MEXICO CITY — Tinieblas, one of many grandmasters of Mexican wrestling, regarded on from a stage over the weekend as lucha libre wrestlers placed on a free present for spectators on the open air plaza of Metro Insurgentes.

The younger males donned studded collars, satan horns, masks and — in fact — tight pants as they hurled insults, kicked each other within the chest and swung legs like pendulums round opponents. The high-risk theatrics have been much more harmful than when Tinieblas started his wrestling profession in 1971, however the enthusiastic cheers and jeers of the group sounded the identical.

Taking wrestling to the streets on a day of leisure struck Tinieblas as sensible, since some followers lack the time or financial means to see a match in an area.

“Right now, with the lucha libre that they are seeing, they purge their sadness, their unhappiness — so many things,” he stated from behind a golden masks with black mesh over his face. Tinieblas, who’s 80, conceals his id although he’s retired from wrestling. His wrestling moniker means “darkness.”

“Lucha libre is a therapy. Instead of yelling at the missis when they arrive home, or at the mother-in-law, they arrive calm. They already yelled at the wrestlers,” he added with a chuckle.

The show on the concrete esplanade of one among Mexico Metropolis’s first Metro stations was placed on by an arts basis referred to as LuchArte to commemorate 50 years of the town’s closely trafficked subway system.

This specific station is ringed with concrete partitions meant to evoke pre-Hispanic structure, with the town’s tallest workplace towers looming inside eyeshot of the bottom of the sunken plaza. The colorless plaza served as a bleak backdrop for a shootout scene within the 1990 science fiction movie “Total Recall,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I think that without the Metro, the city would be chaos,” LuchArte founder Iliana So instructed the group earlier than the wrestling started on Saturday.

Annual ridership of the Mexico Metropolis subway system tops 1.6 billion in a sprawling metropolitan space with 22 million inhabitants. The strains span 140 miles (226 kilometers), making the capital’s subway one of the vital in depth city rail networks on the earth.

Like using the Metro, indulging in a lucha libre wrestling match is a quintessentially Mexican pastime. It’s the second most-followed sport within the nation, after soccer.

“Mexicans identify with lucha libre because Mexican culture is very colorful,” stated So, alluding to the brilliant colours of the wrestlers’ costumes in addition to their aptitude for the dramatic.

The bravado on show over the weekend included a five-woman match stuffed with grunts, slaps, chest pumps, physique locks and flips. An Aztec princess in fishnet stockings took on the unhealthy women with the assistance of just a little individual whose hits and punches drove the group wild.

“C’mon little one!” cheered a spectator as kids chanted “Again, again!” each time the blonde girl with dwarfism entered the ring.

Retired police officer José Carlos Ehlers says he jumped on the alternative to catch a free present. He introduced his 5-year-old grandaughter Melani, decked out in a shiny pink cape and wrestling masks. A daytime match in a protected location appeared like a powerful promote, since crime within the metropolis heart has made nighttime visits to the arenas there extra daunting.

Nonetheless, Ehlers has taken Melani, who herself aspires to be a wrestler, to arenas at evening. Ardour for wrestling runs within the household: Ehlers’ mom carted him and his seven brothers to 3 dwell matches every week all through his childhood.

“It’s part of our folklore,” concluded the grandfather.