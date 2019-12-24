News TV SHOWS

Mexican Wrestling Veteran Mr. Niebla Dies

December 24, 2019
2 Min Read

It is extremely unhappy to ship this information on Christmas Eve, however the professional wrestling world has misplaced a star. Mr. Niebla died yesterday. He was solely 46 years outdated.

After he handed away on account of issues of a blood an infection, CMLL tweeted out a message informing followers of Mr. Niebla’s demise. He died younger, however he gained’t be quickly forgotten.

REST IN PEACE MR. FOG

The CMLL joins the penalty that the luchistic household is seized by the delicate demise of the fighter Mr. Niebla, who had an impressive profession within the historical past of this sport, putting himself as one of many biggest figures. Relaxation in peace.

It is a very unlucky scenario and our ideas are with Mr. Niebla’s household, buddies, and followers throughout this unhappy time of loss.

⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ MR. NIEBLA ⚫

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchistica por el wise fallecimiento del luchador Mr. Niebla, quien tuvo una destacada trayectoria en la historia de este deporte colocándose como una de las máximas figuras.

Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/QSmthWa7b6

— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 23, 2019



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

