Mexican Wrestling Veteran Mr. Niebla Dies

It is extremely unhappy to ship this information on Christmas Eve, however the professional wrestling world has misplaced a star. Mr. Niebla died yesterday. He was solely 46 years outdated.

After he handed away on account of issues of a blood an infection, CMLL tweeted out a message informing followers of Mr. Niebla’s demise. He died younger, however he gained’t be quickly forgotten.

REST IN PEACE MR. FOG The CMLL joins the penalty that the luchistic household is seized by the delicate demise of the fighter Mr. Niebla, who had an impressive profession within the historical past of this sport, putting himself as one of many biggest figures. Relaxation in peace.

It is a very unlucky scenario and our ideas are with Mr. Niebla’s household, buddies, and followers throughout this unhappy time of loss.