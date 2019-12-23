Mexico Envoy Attempts To Steal $10 Book In Argentina Airport, Resigns

Mexico’s international ministry accepted Ricardo Valero’s resignation on Sunday (Representational)

Mexico Metropolis:

Mexico’s ambassador to Argentina resigned on Sunday citing well being issues following new allegations of shoplifting after video from late October confirmed the diplomat trying to steal a $10 e-book.

Ricardo Valero was recalled earlier this month by Mexico’s international ministry amid the fallout from the Oct. 26 incident at a well known Buenos Aires e-book retailer during which he could be seen on safety digital camera footage taking the amount from a shelf after which hiding it contained in the pages of a newspaper he tucked below his arm.

The e-book was reportedly a biography of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century Italian author, soldier and spy primarily remembered as a captivating adventurer.

The ministry accepted Valero’s resignation on Sunday.

“Ricardo Valero is a great person, he’s undergoing neurological treatment and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Overseas Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a put up on Twitter.

The most recent shoplifting allegation includes the theft of a shirt at an obligation free store at Buenos Aires’ worldwide airport on Dec. 10, in response to Argentine media stories, simply two days after he was recalled from his put up.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)