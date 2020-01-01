Mexico president says “El Chapo” had same power as president

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera had had the identical energy because the nation’s president.

In a video message from the southern metropolis of Palenque on Wednesday, López Obrador recounted his administration’s successes in its first 12 months and highlighted its challenges — foremost surging violence. He mentioned he had already carried out away with the high-level corruption that was rampant in earlier governments, however mentioned it was essential to attract a shiny line between felony components and authorities in order that the 2 sides don’t mingle as that they had previously.

“There was a time when Guzmán had the same power or had the influence that the then president had … because there had been a conspiracy and that made it difficult to punish those who committed crimes. That has already become history, gone to the garbage dump of history,” López Obrador mentioned.

It seemed to be a reference to the indictment and arrest final month of Mexico’s former public security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna was public security secretary in President Felipe Calderon’s Cupboard from 2006 to 2012. Earlier than becoming a member of Calderon’s authorities, García Luna led Mexico’s equal of the FBI, the Federal Investigative Company, beneath President Vicente Fox.

He was charged in federal courtroom in New York with three counts of trafficking cocaine and one rely of constructing false statements. He had been residing in Florida and was arrested in Texas.

U.S. prosecutors allege he accepted thousands and thousands of in bribes from Guzmán’s Sinaloa cartel and in change allowed it to function with out interference.

Guzmán was convicted on drug conspiracy prices in New York. He was sentenced final 12 months to life in jail.