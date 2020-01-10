January 10, 2020 | 11:31am

A 12-year-old boy opened hearth in his classroom in Mexico, killing his instructor and injuring six others, in accordance with a neighborhood report.

The sixth-grader then dedicated suicide contained in the Cervantes de Torreón elementary faculty within the state of Coahuila, state official Adelaido Flores instructed Spanish-language outlet Milenio.

Six individuals have been injured — 4 college students and one other instructor, the paper reported.

Torreón mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante instructed the outlet the boy, who lived along with his grandmother, allegedly arrived on the faculty with two weapons.