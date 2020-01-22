Meyer lemon tofu and chicken soup hits the spot

It’s January – chilly, snowy and, occasionally, depressing. We want the consolation of a soothing bowl of rooster soup – but we additionally want a shot of sunshine, as present in a glass of citrus juice, or some lemon juice in our water.

How about combining the 2 on this scrumptious, refreshing recipe for Meyer lemon tofu and rooster soup that guarantees to soften the knot of distress within the pit of our winter-weary spirit whereas giving hope for an early spring in a couple of weeks? Word – Meyer lemons, which are typically sweeter, can be found all through January, however substitute common lemons when you can’t discover them. Recipe courtesy Sunkist.com.

Three inexperienced onions, inexperienced tops solely

5 slices ginger

eight oz. (250g) rooster breasts

Four cups (1L) water

1 pkg. tofu, agency, ¼-inch diced

1 Tbsp. (15 mL) rooster bouillon

2 Tbsp. (30 mL) Meyer lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 Tbsp. (15 mL Meyer lemon zest

Lemon slices, inexperienced onions, chopped coriander, for garnish

Warmth a medium-sized sauce pan over medium-high warmth, add inexperienced onions and ginger to pan, stir till aromatic however no color. Season rooster breasts with salt and add to pan.

Add water and stir to mix. Poach rooster till cooked, about Three-Four minutes, skimming floor of broth as rooster cooks. Take away rooster breasts from liquid; enable to relaxation at room temperature. As soon as cool sufficient to deal with, shred rooster meat along with your fingers, or two forks.

Take away inexperienced onion from broth. Add in tofu, shredded rooster, rooster soup powder, and lemon juice and zest. Season soup with salt and white pepper, to style. When able to serve, divide soup into 4 bowls; garnish with lemon slices, inexperienced onions, and contemporary coriander.

Serves Four.