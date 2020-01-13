MI5 boss Andrew Parker brushes off fears intelligence-sharing with US could be hit by Huawei deal 

By Jack Doyle Affiliate Editor For The Day by day Mail

The top of MI5 final night time rejected the concept that transatlantic intelligence-sharing could be broken if know-how from Huawei is used within the UK’s 5G cell phone community.

Sir Andrew Parker mentioned he had ‘no reason to think’ the intelligence partnership with the US would endure if ministers give the inexperienced mild to involvement from the Chinese language agency.

His feedback will enhance hypothesis that the agency’s gear might be allowed in non-critical components of the community when a choice is made this month.

In an interview with the Monetary Occasions, Sir Andrew, who’s stepping down as director-general in April, mentioned the hyperlinks within the ‘five eyes’ intelligence partnership between Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand had been ‘the strongest they’ve been’.

He mentioned the US-UK partnership was ‘very close and trusted’, including: ‘It is, of course, of great importance to us. And, I dare say, to the US too, though that’s for them to say. It’s a two-way avenue.’

Sir Andrew’s remark come as US safety officers put together to induce the Authorities to exclude Huawei from any function within the development of the 5G community.

Advisers to Donald Trump from the US Nationwide Safety Company and Nationwide Financial Council will meet their counterparts in London at this time.

The Trump administration needs the UK to comply with its lead and block Huawei completely from the next-generation community. Australia has already excluded the corporate, which has shut hyperlinks to the Chinese language state, over safety fears.

Sir Andrew’s feedback seem like at odds with these of his MI6 counterpart, Alex Youthful, who in 2018 raised considerations about Chinese language firms constructing high-speed cellular web networks within the UK.

Mr Youthful mentioned: ‘This is about how 5G will, by and large, be based on Chinese technology. We need to decide the extent to which we are going to be comfortable with Chinese ownership of these technologies and these platforms in an environment where some of our allies have taken quite a definite position.’