MIA receives MBE from Prince William: “Today I’m accepting this in honour of my mother”

MIA attended the distinguished ceremony at present alongside along with her mom Kala Pragasam, who was beforehand one among two girls tasked with making the MBE medals annually.

“Having received this medal means so much on so many levels,” MIA wrote in a press release on Instagram.

“My mother, a working-class refugee who received asylum in England in the Eighties, along with my cousin, are the only two women responsible for hand-stitching these medals for the palace.”

Each her mom and cousin took up their roles of medal stitchers again in 1986, holding their jobs for 3 many years.