MIA receives MBE from Prince William: “Today I’m accepting this in honour of my mother”

MIA was awarded an MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace earlier at present (January 14).
-
Learn Extra: Who’re the Royal Household’s favorite artists? The shocking solutions – from Leonard Cohen to Skream
The British-Sri Lankan musician – actual title is Maya Arulpragasam – responded to being included within the Queen’s Birthday Honours Checklist again in June, and was given the nod owing to her “services to music.”
MIA attended the distinguished ceremony at present alongside along with her mom Kala Pragasam, who was beforehand one among two girls tasked with making the MBE medals annually.
“Having received this medal means so much on so many levels,” MIA wrote in a press release on Instagram.
“My mother, a working-class refugee who received asylum in England in the Eighties, along with my cousin, are the only two women responsible for hand-stitching these medals for the palace.”
Each her mom and cousin took up their roles of medal stitchers again in 1986, holding their jobs for 3 many years.
“Today I’m accepting this in honour of my mother who worked for minimum wage to give us a better life,” Arulpragasam mentioned.
She went on to elucidate that “as a working-class first-generation immigrant, it’s great to be recognised for [her] contribution” to the music business.
MIA added: “Having freedom to speak my truth and to do it through music has helped me speak for those who do not have those privileges. I will continue to fight for those who are silenced or persecuted by others.”
Later, the rapper took to Instagram to put up a close-up shot of her medal. “Mum actually made this 1!!! she wrote in the caption. “They don’t make this ribbon anymore. I actually got 1 of the MBE medals she stitched.”
Her MBE comes after MIA visited Westminster Magistrates Court docket earlier this week to air her assist for WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange. She stood exterior the court docket constructing and requested the gathered crowd what they wished her to debate with the Queen, with these in attendance replying: “Free Julian Assange!”
Add Comment