Mia Yim Shuts Down Accusations Of Bullying

Mia Yim is making a reputation for herself in WWE NXT. As her star continues to rise there are some folks on the market who wish to tear her down. She has a method of coping with these folks by utilizing information.

Tessa Blanchard’s current state of affairs has pointed a highlight on locker room bullying as soon as once more. One fan tried to carry up Mia Yim’s back-and-forth with Zoe Lucas whereas evaluating Yim’s tweets to Blanchard’s alleged habits.

Mia Yim replied to this allegation by saying that it’s unlucky how folks wish to tear others down. Yim and Lucas are pleasant in actual life and so they have been simply throwing shade on-line as a result of they’re skilled wrestlers.

It’s unlucky when folks purposefully attempt to spoil others “just for fun”. Some people actually be reaching. @ZoeLucasPro and I bond over Pocky’s.

Zoe Lucas additionally confirmed that there’s completely no warmth between herself and The HBIC. Lucas referred to as Yim “one of the nicest people” she’s ever met. There was no bullying happening with Mia Yim.

Mia Yim has by no means bullied me. She’s one of many nicest folks I’ve ever met. Sorry I wished to wrestle the most effective and used twitter to attempt to do it Maintain doing you, lady Mia Yim!

Mia Yim isn’t a imply particular person, however that doesn’t imply bullying is nonexistent. It’s nonetheless an issue. Because the tradition turns into extra illiberal of that type of habits we would see others come ahead with tales. The story about Mia Yim bullying Zoe Lucas can now cease.