January 23, 2020 | 10:53am

A Hispanic police captain in Miami has been suspended for claiming he was a “black male” throughout a metropolis fee assembly, division officers mentioned.

Javier Ortiz was “relieved of duty with pay” on Wednesday pending an investigation, a police division spokesman confirmed to The Put up.

Ortiz, who beforehand oversaw the division’s SWAT operations, is anticipated to be off the power indefinitely, Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier advised the Miami Herald.

Papier refused to point why Ortiz is being investigated, however the improvement follows Ortiz’s feedback on Friday at a metropolis fee assembly throughout which he claimed he was black as an alternative of Hispanic whereas addressing allegations of discrimination throughout the police division.

“I am a black male,” Ortiz mentioned, in line with the Herald. “Yes, I am. And I am not Hispanic.”

Ortiz, the previous president of town’s police union, claimed he had black ancestry whereas citing the “one-drop rule,” insinuating that anybody with a single black ancestor is an individual of colour.

Ortiz’s remarks led the NAACP’s Miami Dade department to write down a letter to metropolis officers, together with Mayor Francis Suarez, calling for his ouster whereas characterizing them as “racially and culturally insensitive, disturbing and untrue,” the Herald experiences.

“Ortiz’s behavior is a stain on the city of Miami and especially to the officers who work arduously to perform their sworn task to protect and serve in a fair and impartial way,” the letter learn.

Suarez was out of city Wednesday however is anticipated to debate Ortiz’s suspension with police brass on Friday, the newspaper experiences.

The president of town’s police union, in the meantime, mentioned he couldn’t assure that Ortiz would have its help shifting ahead.

“I am embarrassed and saddened by Javier’s public comments,” Tommy Reyes advised the Herald. “He can identify however he’d like, but I do not believe he is a black male. Ultimately, when the time comes it will be up to our members if he will receive representation.”

Ortiz — an outspoken cop who has been criticized for calling 12-year-old Tamir Rice a “thug” after he was shot by a Cleveland cop in 2014 – claimed he was a white Hispanic man when he first utilized to the Miami Police Division, data cited by the Miami New Occasions present.

The officer later claimed on paperwork in 2014 and 2017 that he was a black man, the New Occasions experiences, citing data obtained by the Miami Group Police Benevolent Affiliation.

Ortiz, for his half, insisted Friday that the controversy wasn’t “news,” he wrote on Twitter.

“People love making stereotypes,” he wrote. “It’s actually refreshing to be who you are, like an American.”