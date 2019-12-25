December 25, 2019 | four:20pm

Luxurious-loving lawyer Michael Avenatti was $15 million in debt when he tried to extort Nike, Manhattan federal prosecutors cost in new courtroom papers.

“The Government expects that the evidence at trial will show that, at the time of his charged conduct, the defendant was in significant debt,” Assistant US Legal professional Matthew Podolksy wrote in paperwork filed late Tuesday in Manhattan federal courtroom.

“Specifically, the Government presently estimates that the defendant’s debts at that time were, conservatively, in excess of $15 million.”

In an earlier submitting, Avenatti’s legal professionals argued that proof of the alleged debt – together with cash owed for a race automotive, Ferrari and Porsche — must be saved out of the courtroom.

Podolksy informed the choose that prosecutors need to introduce proof of his arrears at trial to “establish his desperation for money at that time and thus motive.”

Avenatti’s monetary troubles additionally embody funds owed to 2 ex-wives, a former legislation accomplice and his superstar onetime lawyer, Mark Geragos, prosecutors wrote.

When reached for remark, Avenatti stated the federal government’s assertions about his funds had been hogwash.

“Any claim that I had $15 million in debt at the time of my arrest is bogus and absurd,” he stated. “I look forward to the trial in this case at which time I will be fully exonerated and the truth will finally be known.”

His lawyer, Scott Srebnick, has argued that the knowledge is irrelevant and would solely “invite a jury to engage in class-based bias regarding the defendant’s wealth.”

Avenatti is ready to go on trial subsequent month for allegedly attempting to shake down the shoe and attire behemoth on pay-to-play offers the corporate had with younger athletes. He is accused of providing his silence in alternate for a payout of greater than $20 million.

He was representing youth basketball coach Gary Franklin on the time, who claimed to have dust on the sportswear large’s alleged shady fee practices.

Avenatti turned a family title after he repped porn star Stormy Daniels, whose actual title is Stephanie Clifford, in her lawsuit in opposition to President Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure settlement she signed after they allegedly had an affair.

The go well with was dismissed, and Daniels has since severed ties with the lawyer.

The beleaguered lawyer can also be going through indictments in New York and California for allegedly stealing settlements from his purchasers — together with Daniels.