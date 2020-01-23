Michael Bennet: Rebuttal to impeachment case has been “the president’s middle finger”

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a presidential contender and juror within the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, instructed reporters Thursday that, if he have been to develop into president, it will not be applicable for his daughters to carry distinguished positions with a Ukrainian pure gasoline firm.

“I don’t think they’d have any inclination to do it, either,” the Denver Democrat stated.

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, sat on the board of the Ukrainian gasoline firm Burisma from 2014 to 2019, at a time when his father performed a number one function in U.S.-Ukrainian relations. Joe Biden is likely one of the main candidates on this 12 months’s Democratic presidential main.

The Bidens have by no means been formally accused of wrongdoing, however theories surrounding Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine led the Trump administration to withhold navy assist to that European ally final 12 months — an motion that was on the coronary heart of the U.S. Home’s impeachment of Trump final month.

Earlier than the third day of the Trump impeachment trial started Thursday, Bennet held a convention name with Colorado reporters. He declined to say whether or not he’ll vote to convict or acquit the president however referred to as the proof “overwhelming.”

“I think a compelling case is being put in front of the Senate and so far it hasn’t been rebutted at all, except by the president’s middle finger,” Bennet stated. “So, we will see.”

White Home legal professionals could have 24 hours unfold over three days, doubtless starting Saturday, to make the president’s case to the Senate. Home prosecutors argued their case Wednesday and Thursday, and are anticipated to argue Friday as nicely.

“I think we are in a constitutional crisis,” the Colorado senator stated. “This is a critical moment in American history and I think we have a very important issue in front of us, which is whether the United States Senate is going to fulfill our Article I responsibilities and demand evidence and witnesses in the trial of Donald Trump.”

Bennet stated the White Home has engaged in a stonewalling of knowledge that’s with out precedent in American historical past. Trump instructed reporters in Switzerland on Wednesday that “we have all the material, they don’t have the material,” when referring to Home Democrats prosecuting him within the Senate.

“What the president was clearly saying was that the evidence was all on our side,” stated Hogan Gidley, a White Home principal deputy press secretary, in a gathering with reporters Thursday morning.

Bennet stated he has been current for all impeachment arguments this week within the Senate. Amid reviews that some senators on either side of the aisle have left early, he stated, “Not everybody is present but a lot of people are present.”

When requested about Colorado’s different senator, Republican Cory Gardner of Yuma, Bennet stated, “Anybody who voted to table those witnesses voted against the interests of the American people and the interests of our democracy. I think anybody who voted that way, whether they know it or not, is helping to cover up what Donald Trump has done.”

Gardner voted Tuesday night time to dam the subpoenaing of witnesses and paperwork for the trial. One other vote on whether or not to have witnesses might happen subsequent week.

“The abuses that have been alleged are as serious as we’ve seen in a generation and probably more than a generation,” Bennet stated of Trump’s actions. “And the coverup that has ensued is worse than we saw during Watergate.”