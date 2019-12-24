December 24, 2019 | four:18pm | Up to date December 24, 2019 | four:20pm

Michael Bloomberg is getting roasted on social media after his presidential marketing campaign obtained caught utilizing feminine inmates in an Oklahoma jail to make calls to advertise his marketing campaign.

Rival Democratic candidate Julian Castro and backers of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have been fast to mock Bloomberg after the theintercept.com uncovered the jail telephone banking organized by a Bloomberg marketing campaign third-party marketing campaign contractor.

“My criminal justice plan calls for closing private prisons and paying fair wages to incarcerated individuals. A concern for people, not profits, should govern our criminal justice policy,” Castro tweeted.

A prime Sanders aide stated counting on jail labor was so weird that it must be written into the British “Twilight Zone”-like TV present “Black Mirror.”

“This episode of ‘Black Mirror’ looks really disturbing,” David Sirota tweeted.

Tiffany Caban, a Working Households Occasion organizer and Democratic Socialist who narrowly misplaced the Democratic major for Queens District Lawyer earlier this 12 months, tweeted, “What kind of fuc%ery is this.”

NYC4Bernie2020 tweeted, “If anyone is surprised that Bloomberg exploited prison labor to make phone calls for his campaign, check out this video of him defending stop and frisk by saying that actually…too many white people were being stopped! He has caused so much harm to communities of color in NYC.”

Others stated they labored on telephone financial institution campaigns manned by volunteers and the Bloomberg debacle is an instance of what occurs when a marketing campaign can’t get voters to pitch in with out getting paid.

Conservative backers of President Trump additionally took Bloomberg to job.

“If Trump did this the media would lead with it for a week and claim he’s disqualified because of it. What’s the bet this story disappears by tomorrow and is never heard about again,?” tweeted Raheem Kassam.

The Bloomberg marketing campaign admitted the gaffe, saying it was unaware marketing campaign contractor farmed out a few of its telephone financial institution work to a agency that makes use of jail labor.