Michael Bloomberg tries and fails to use a subway fare card while campaigning in San Francisco

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 23:55 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:09 EST, 18 January 2020

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg was flummoxed by a San Francisco’s subway turnstile Friday, regardless of his famously taking the subway to work whereas he was mayor of New York Metropolis.

Bloomberg was within the midst of a tour of the Bay Space when he, and a gaggle of aides and press, descended right into a San Francisco BART – Bay Space Fast Transit – station to hop a journey to close by Oakland, California, Friday morning.

In a video, shot and tweeted out by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Joe Garofoli, Bloomberg could be seen holding a plastic Clipper fare card as he approaches a subway turnstile.

Michael Bloomberg was caught on video making an attempt to insert a contactless fare card right into a turnstile whereas at a San Francisco BART station Friday

It took a number of seconds earlier than an aide rushed over and confirmed him the place to faucet the cardboard

Bloomberg was attempting to make use of the BART to get from San Francisco to Oakland, California

Bloomberg’s ahead movement involves an abrupt halt, although, as his try to get by way of the turnstile is stymied by his not understanding find out how to use the fare card correctly.

As a substitute of ‘tagging’ the contactless Clipper card on the designated spot on the highest of the turnstile, Bloomberg tries to shove the cardboard right into a slot on the aspect of the machine.

It takes a number of seconds for an aide to hurry over and present him what he must do with the cardboard, earlier than he is capable of make it by way of the turnstile.

The San Francisco Chronicle identified that Bloomberg was making an attempt to place the Clipper card into the slot the place paper tickets are imagined to go.

Bloomberg posted this photograph of himself on the subway station and stated that he’s a ‘huge believer in public transportation’

Bloomberg additionally famous that lowering carbon air pollution by investing in public transportation is a part of his campaigning factors

Bloomberg is seen right here in 2014, after efficiently swiping his MetroCard by way of a New York Metropolis subway station turnstile

Bloomberg (in 2002) is seen using a New York Metropolis subway. He famously used the practice to get to work and residential whereas he was mayor

Bloomberg posted a photograph of himself on the BART station on Instagram, writing that he is ‘an enormous believer in public transportation and its means to cut back our carbon footprint. That’s why I’m making investing in public transportation a centerpiece of my technique for reducing U.S. carbon air pollution by 50% by 2030.’

Bloomberg was recognized for taking the subway to work whereas he was mayor of New York Metropolis from 2002 to 2013. However, not like in San Francisco, the MTA requires passengers to swipe a MetroCard by way of a reader on the highest of the turnstile.

The billionaire’s BART problem, nevertheless, echoed the same subway fare cost downside that Hillary Clinton had in New York Metropolis in 2016, when she was on the marketing campaign path previous to the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton, surrounded by press and aides, was caught on digital camera, struggling the humiliation of getting to swipe her MetroCard by way of the turnstile almost 5 occasions earlier than it went by way of whereas she was at a subway station within the Bronx.

Bloomberg took the BART to Oakland, the place he met with Mayor Libby Schaaf outdoors the favored Magnificence’s Bagel Store, earlier than heading to Monterey, California, the place he talked about local weather change and his plans to plans for lowering carbon emissions and defending pure assets, in accordance with the Mercury Information.