December 24, 2019 | 2:37pm

Mike Bloomberg’s large bucks presidential marketing campaign is even placing prisoners to work.

The Bloomberg marketing campaign admitted that it inadvertently used inmates at an Oklahoma jail to make calls on his behalf via an association made by considered one of its distributors.

The Bloomberg camp contracted New Jersey-based name middle firm ProCom, which runs calls facilities in Jersey and Oklahoma.

Two of the decision facilities in Oklahoma are operated out of state prisons, in keeping with a report revealed on The Intercept.

A supply informed the web site that inmates at one of many two prisons — the Dr. Eddie Warrior 900-inmate minimum-security facility for ladies — made telephone calls to California on behalf of billionaire Bloomberg, the previous three-term New York Metropolis mayor who launched a late entry into the presidential main final month.

The feminine inmates disclosed on the finish of the telephone interviews that the calls had been paid for by the Bloomberg 2020 marketing campaign — however didn’t determine themselves as convicts calling from behind bars.

The Bloomberg marketing campaign fessed as much as the goof after claiming it was not conscious it was paying prisoners to make telephone calls.

“We didn’t know about this and we never would have allowed it if we had,” mentioned Bloomberg marketing campaign spokeswoman Julie Wooden.

“We don’t believe in this practice and we’ve now ended our relationship with the subcontractor in question,” she mentioned.

The revelation drew criticism from inmates advocates that the calls made for Bloomberg smacked of the exploitation of jail labor.

It’s unclear exactly how a lot the inmates had been paid for aiding Bloomberg. A Professional Com official informed The Intercept it pays inmates the minimal wage of $7.25 in Oklahoma, although the state jail system lists a cap on how a lot inmates could make monthly.