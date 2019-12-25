Michael Bloomberg’s White House Campaign Used Prison Labor: Report

Michael Bloomberg known as the report “fundamentally accurate”.

Billionaire US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg used jail labor to make requires his marketing campaign, investigative web site The Intercept reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg known as the report “fundamentally accurate” and mentioned his marketing campaign had already ended its relationship with the corporate concerned.

The Intercept reported that the previous New York mayor’s marketing campaign contracted, by way of a third-party vendor, the ProCom name heart firm based mostly in New Jersey.

ProCom runs name facilities in New Jersey in addition to Oklahoma, the place two of its name facilities function from state prisons, The Intercept mentioned.

In at the very least a kind of Oklahoma prisons, a minimum-security girls’s facility, inmates had been contracted to make calls on behalf of the Bloomberg marketing campaign, in accordance with the report.

Bloomberg mentioned his marketing campaign solely discovered about this example when the reporter on the story known as them.

“But as soon as we discovered which vendor’s subcontractor had done this, we immediately ended our relationship with the company and the people who hired them,” he mentioned in an announcement.

“We do not support this practice and we are making sure our vendors more properly vet their subcontractors moving forward.”

Months after frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, Bloomberg introduced in late November his candidacy for the Democratic Celebration nomination to problem Donald Trump in subsequent 12 months’s presidential election.

Bloomberg has a internet value of greater than $54 billion, in accordance with Forbes.

He’s utilizing that non-public fortune to spend closely on on-line and TV advert campaigns, and his marketing campaign is skipping essential states lengthy toiled in by much less well-off rivals.

The Intercept mentioned it requested Stephen McQuaid, a director of enterprise growth at ProCom, whether or not the corporate had executed work for Bloomberg.

“To my knowledge we are not, and nor have I ever heard that we were making any dials for the Bloomberg campaign or on behalf of them through someone else, nor have I heard that we (are) currently making them, but I am not in a position to know every campaign that is going,” he was quoted as saying.

